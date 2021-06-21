Lordstown Motors Corp. (NASDAQ:RIDE) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.51 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Lordstown Motors Corp. (NASDAQ:RIDE) will announce earnings of ($0.51) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Lordstown Motors’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.59) to ($0.43). The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, August 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Lordstown Motors will report full-year earnings of ($2.10) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.56) to ($1.60). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($1.32) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.07) to ($0.70). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Lordstown Motors.

Lordstown Motors (NASDAQ:RIDE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 23rd. The company reported ($0.72) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.44). During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.16) earnings per share.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on Lordstown Motors in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Lordstown Motors in a research note on Friday, May 28th. They set a “hold” rating and a $8.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Lordstown Motors from $12.00 to $8.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Lordstown Motors from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Wolfe Research reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Lordstown Motors in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.11.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RIDE. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lordstown Motors in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,954,000. Luxor Capital Group LP acquired a new stake in shares of Lordstown Motors in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,357,000. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Lordstown Motors in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,093,000. UBS Oconnor LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lordstown Motors in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $24,574,000. Finally, Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lordstown Motors in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $22,909,000. 20.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of RIDE stock opened at $10.65 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.91. Lordstown Motors has a one year low of $6.69 and a one year high of $31.80. The company has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a PE ratio of -10.24 and a beta of 0.90.

Lordstown Motors Company Profile

Lordstown Motors Corp. operates as an original equipment manufacturer of light duty fleet vehicles. It develops, manufactures, and sells Endurance, an electric full-size pickup truck targeted for sale to fleet customers. Lordstown Motors Corp. was founded in 2019 and is based in Lordstown, Ohio.

