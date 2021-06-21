Lua Swap (LUA) Market Cap Hits $5.20 Million

Lua Swap (CURRENCY:LUA) traded 2.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on June 21st. Lua Swap has a market capitalization of $5.20 million and approximately $32,385.00 worth of Lua Swap was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Lua Swap has traded down 6.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Lua Swap coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0626 or 0.00000158 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003117 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.11 or 0.00056401 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00003819 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 14.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.22 or 0.00022496 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003119 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 14.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $219.40 or 0.00683407 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $13.63 or 0.00042457 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.05 or 0.00081134 BTC.

About Lua Swap

Lua Swap is a coin. Its genesis date was September 28th, 2020. Lua Swap’s total supply is 210,695,158 coins and its circulating supply is 83,119,046 coins. Lua Swap’s official Twitter account is @LuaSwap

According to CryptoCompare, “LuaSwap.org is a multi-chain liquidity protocol for emerging token projects with no seed investment, founder’s fees, or pre-mining. “

Buying and Selling Lua Swap

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lua Swap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lua Swap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Lua Swap using one of the exchanges listed above.

