LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) Shares Acquired by Aviva PLC

Aviva PLC increased its position in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) by 0.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 85,110 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $8,856,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,277,000. FIL Ltd lifted its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 97,038.9% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 34,970 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,205,000 after buying an additional 34,934 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. lifted its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 63.8% in the 4th quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 6,626 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $607,000 after buying an additional 2,580 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 161,412 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $14,795,000 after buying an additional 9,197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 355,289 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $32,566,000 after buying an additional 4,539 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE LYB opened at $100.35 on Monday. LyondellBasell Industries has a 12-month low of $60.04 and a 12-month high of $118.01. The firm has a market cap of $33.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $109.74.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.59. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 31.39% and a net margin of 8.02%. The firm had revenue of $9.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.51 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that LyondellBasell Industries will post 15.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 14th. Investors of record on Monday, June 7th were issued a $1.13 dividend. This is an increase from LyondellBasell Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.50%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 4th. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.57%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $117.00 target price (down previously from $119.00) on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Alembic Global Advisors raised LyondellBasell Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $111.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $96.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, Bank of America raised LyondellBasell Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $96.21.

In other news, EVP James D. Guilfoyle sold 610 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.16, for a total transaction of $67,197.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Bhavesh V. Patel sold 1,406 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total value of $165,908.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 2,210 shares of company stock valued at $254,077. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

LyondellBasell Industries Profile

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsÂAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsÂEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

