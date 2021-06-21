Mack-Cali Realty Co. (NYSE:CLI) Director A. Akiva Katz Buys 150,000 Shares

Mack-Cali Realty Co. (NYSE:CLI) Director A. Akiva Katz bought 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $16.62 per share, with a total value of $2,493,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $238,214.46. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

A. Akiva Katz also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, April 28th, A. Akiva Katz bought 200,000 shares of Mack-Cali Realty stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $16.46 per share, with a total value of $3,292,000.00.

On Monday, April 19th, A. Akiva Katz bought 10,188 shares of Mack-Cali Realty stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $16.05 per share, with a total value of $163,517.40.

On Thursday, April 15th, A. Akiva Katz bought 109,812 shares of Mack-Cali Realty stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $16.10 per share, with a total value of $1,767,973.20.

On Thursday, March 25th, A. Akiva Katz bought 345,963 shares of Mack-Cali Realty stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.52 per share, with a total value of $5,369,345.76.

Shares of CLI traded up $0.47 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $16.94. 588,759 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 626,959. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 1.84. Mack-Cali Realty Co. has a 52-week low of $10.35 and a 52-week high of $17.94. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.83. The company has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -96.88 and a beta of 1.04.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new position in shares of Mack-Cali Realty during the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its stake in shares of Mack-Cali Realty by 50.4% during the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 24,485 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $379,000 after buying an additional 8,200 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in shares of Mack-Cali Realty during the 1st quarter valued at $323,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mack-Cali Realty during the 1st quarter valued at $211,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mack-Cali Realty during the 1st quarter valued at $210,000. Institutional investors own 86.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Mack-Cali Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Mack-Cali Realty from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 19th.

About Mack-Cali Realty

One of the country's leading real estate investment trusts (REITs), Mack-Cali Realty Corporation is an owner, manager and developer of premier office and multifamily properties in select waterfront and transit-oriented markets throughout New Jersey. Mack-Cali is headquartered in Jersey City, New Jersey, and is the visionary behind the city's flourishing waterfront, where the company is leading development, improvement and place-making initiatives for Harborside, a master-planned destination comprised of class A office, luxury apartments, diverse retail and restaurants, and public spaces.

