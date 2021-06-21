MAG Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MAG Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “MAG Silver is a Vancouver-based advanced stage exploration and development company that is focused on the acquisition, exploration and development of high-grade, district-scale projects located primarily in the Americas. The Companys principal asset is a 44% interest in the Juanicipio joint venture located in Mexico, which is now in the construction phase heading to production. The Company also owns a 100% interest in the Cinco de Mayo Project, also located in Mexico. “

A number of other analysts also recently commented on MAG. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on shares of MAG Silver from $21.50 to $22.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of MAG Silver from C$27.00 to C$29.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of MAG Silver from C$27.00 to C$28.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $26.06.

MAG opened at $21.93 on Thursday. MAG Silver has a twelve month low of $11.89 and a twelve month high of $24.43. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $17.23. The firm has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 548.39 and a beta of 1.05.

MAG Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter. On average, analysts predict that MAG Silver will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MAG. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of MAG Silver by 174.2% during the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,359 shares during the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of MAG Silver by 24.4% during the 1st quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. Sittner & Nelson LLC purchased a new position in shares of MAG Silver during the 1st quarter worth approximately $75,000. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its position in shares of MAG Silver by 19.6% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 6,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of MAG Silver by 883.0% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 5,960 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.82% of the company’s stock.

About MAG Silver

MAG Silver Corp. engages in the exploration and development of silver mining properties. It also explores for gold, lead, and zinc deposits. It primarily holds 44% interest in the Juanicipio project located in the Fresnillo District, Zacatecas State, Mexico. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

