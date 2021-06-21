Manchester Capital Management LLC Acquires 90 Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) by 22.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 490 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Manchester Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $61,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 8.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,377,044 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,808,318,000 after purchasing an additional 1,751,808 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 587.9% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,242,715 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,818,083,000 after purchasing an additional 12,172,186 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,570,679 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,221,698,000 after purchasing an additional 527,334 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,217,915 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $793,718,000 after purchasing an additional 639,433 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Personal Capital Advisors Corp lifted its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 3,393,089 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $433,128,000 after acquiring an additional 168,588 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA TIP opened at $127.18 on Monday. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $122.18 and a 1-year high of $128.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $127.16.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

