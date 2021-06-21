Manchester Capital Management LLC Cuts Stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Manchester Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 17.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,729 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 366 shares during the period. Manchester Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $366,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Davidson Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Visa by 2.0% during the first quarter. Davidson Trust Co. now owns 2,273 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $480,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 grew its stake in Visa by 0.7% in the first quarter. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 now owns 6,107 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,292,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC grew its stake in Visa by 0.7% in the first quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC now owns 6,618 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,401,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Visa by 1.4% in the first quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 3,271 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $693,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Compass Ion Advisors LLC grew its stake in Visa by 2.7% in the first quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC now owns 1,841 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $390,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Visa alerts:

Visa stock opened at $230.41 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 2.12. Visa Inc. has a 52 week low of $179.23 and a 52 week high of $237.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $448.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $228.61.

Visa (NYSE:V) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.12. Visa had a return on equity of 33.86% and a net margin of 49.93%. The company had revenue of $5.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.39 earnings per share. Visa’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 5.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. Visa’s payout ratio is presently 25.40%.

V has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays lifted their target price on Visa from $275.00 to $284.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Sunday, June 6th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $282.00 target price on shares of Visa in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on Visa from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Visa from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on Visa from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Twenty-three analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Visa presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $255.72.

In other news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.55, for a total transaction of $1,912,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 163,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,669,455.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Tullier Kelly Mahon sold 12,735 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.51, for a total value of $2,948,279.85. Insiders sold 88,655 shares of company stock valued at $20,166,882 over the last three months. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

Featured Story: What is a dividend reinvestment plan?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V).

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.