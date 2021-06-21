Manchester Capital Management LLC Invests $106,000 in Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z)

Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 819 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $106,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Zillow Group by 75.7% in the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 253 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Zillow Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Zillow Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Zillow Group by 56.6% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 465 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA boosted its holdings in Zillow Group by 42.3% in the first quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 498 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. 78.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on Z. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Zillow Group in a report on Monday, May 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Zillow Group from $225.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Zillow Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $158.25.

Shares of NASDAQ Z opened at $115.96 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 5.66 and a current ratio of 6.16. Zillow Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $54.31 and a twelve month high of $208.11. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $119.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.72 billion, a PE ratio of 724.80 and a beta of 1.19.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.01). Zillow Group had a net margin of 1.55% and a return on equity of 1.41%. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter.

In other news, insider Errol G. Samuelson sold 1,277 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.85, for a total transaction of $164,541.45. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 44,150 shares in the company, valued at $5,688,727.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Jeremy Wacksman sold 987 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.60, for a total value of $105,214.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 28,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,994,713.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 68,070 shares of company stock valued at $8,041,485 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 19.87% of the company’s stock.

Zillow Group Profile

Zillow Group, Inc, a digital real estate company, operates real estate brands on mobile applications and websites in the United States. It operates through three segments: Homes; Internet, Media & Technology; and Mortgages. The company's mobile applications and websites offer various real estate transactions and related services, including buying, selling, renting, and financing services for residential real estate properties; purchase and sell homes; offer title and escrow services, title insurance products and services, and mortgage loans.

