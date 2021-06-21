Manchester Capital Management LLC Raises Stake in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) by 13.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,645 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the period. Manchester Capital Management LLC’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $139,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Grandview Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in American Electric Power in the first quarter worth about $48,000. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in American Electric Power in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in American Electric Power in the first quarter worth about $25,000. AGF Investments LLC purchased a new position in American Electric Power in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Sittner & Nelson LLC purchased a new position in American Electric Power in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. 73.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Charles R. Patton sold 1,507 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.39, for a total value of $133,203.73. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,351,615.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Nicholas K. Akins sold 15,068 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.39, for a total transaction of $1,331,860.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 106,588 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,421,313.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 41,293 shares of company stock valued at $3,592,418. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AEP opened at $82.35 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $86.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The company has a market capitalization of $41.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.26. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $74.80 and a 12-month high of $94.21.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $4.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.54 billion. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.93% and a net margin of 14.72%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.02 earnings per share. Analysts predict that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 4.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th were given a $0.74 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.59%. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is currently 66.67%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on AEP. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Edward Jones began coverage on shares of American Electric Power in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.00.

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

