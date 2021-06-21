Manoj Shetty Sells 10,000 Shares of Systemax Inc. (NYSE:SYX) Stock

Systemax Inc. (NYSE:SYX) SVP Manoj Shetty sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.30, for a total transaction of $333,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 13,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $458,041.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $37.52. Systemax Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.68 and a 52-week high of $45.97. The firm has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.70 and a beta of 0.52.

Get Systemax alerts:

Systemax (NYSE:SYX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.15). Systemax had a net margin of 6.88% and a return on equity of 45.32%. The business had revenue of $251.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $253.54 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.21 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Systemax Inc. will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 24th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th were given a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. Systemax’s payout ratio is currently 38.10%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on SYX shares. Sidoti upgraded shares of Systemax from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, May 17th. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Systemax in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. TheStreet lowered shares of Systemax from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Systemax from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Systemax by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 47,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,703,000 after acquiring an additional 1,998 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Systemax by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 17,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $617,000 after acquiring an additional 1,426 shares during the last quarter. LVZ Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Systemax by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. LVZ Advisors Inc. now owns 7,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after acquiring an additional 488 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its holdings in Systemax by 134.4% during the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 766 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Systemax by 423.2% during the 1st quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 36,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,494,000 after acquiring an additional 29,396 shares during the last quarter. 29.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Systemax Company Profile

Systemax Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a direct marketer of brand name and private label industrial and business equipment and supplies in North America. It sells a range of maintenance, repair, and operation products, including storage and shelving, material handling, janitorial and maintenance products, furniture and office products, workbenches and shop desks, HVAC/R and fans, safety and security products, outdoor and grounds maintenance products, tools and instruments, and office and school supplies.

Featured Story: What moving averages are used to define a golden cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Systemax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Systemax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.