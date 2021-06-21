Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $27.07.

Several analysts have recently commented on MFC shares. Scotiabank increased their target price on Manulife Financial from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of Manulife Financial from $28.50 to $29.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Manulife Financial from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Manulife Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, CIBC upped their price target on shares of Manulife Financial from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th.

Shares of MFC stock opened at $19.36 on Monday. Manulife Financial has a 12 month low of $13.02 and a 12 month high of $22.25. The company has a market cap of $37.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.41. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $21.07.

Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.05. Manulife Financial had a return on equity of 12.64% and a net margin of 7.52%. The company had revenue of $12.21 billion for the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Manulife Financial will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 18th will be given a $0.2285 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 17th. This is an increase from Manulife Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.91 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.72%. Manulife Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.49%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MFC. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Manulife Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Manulife Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Manulife Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Manulife Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Manulife Financial by 143.4% during the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 760 shares during the period. 49.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Manulife Financial

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in Asia, Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; And Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment provides mutual funds and exchange-traded funds, group retirement and savings products, and institutional asset management services through agents and brokers affiliated with the company, securities brokerage firms, and financial advisors pension plan consultants and banks.

