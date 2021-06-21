Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA) Shares Gap Down to $28.92

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA) gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $28.92, but opened at $27.00. Marathon Digital shares last traded at $28.00, with a volume of 52,421 shares trading hands.

Several equities analysts recently commented on MARA shares. Compass Point initiated coverage on shares of Marathon Digital in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Marathon Digital from a “strong-buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on shares of Marathon Digital from $30.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, B. Riley started coverage on shares of Marathon Digital in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price objective for the company.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $29.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.86 and a beta of 4.49.

Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The business services provider reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $9.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.30 million. Marathon Digital had a net margin of 572.60% and a negative return on equity of 10.66%. Analysts predict that Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Simeon Salzman sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.38, for a total value of $800,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 89,366 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,770,357.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Marathon Digital during the first quarter worth $31,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Marathon Digital during the first quarter valued at $41,000. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of Marathon Digital during the first quarter valued at $49,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Marathon Digital by 69.6% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,114 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares during the period. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Marathon Digital by 19,900.0% during the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 1,990 shares during the period. 24.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Marathon Digital Company Profile (NASDAQ:MARA)

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc operates as a digital asset technology company that mines cryptocurrencies with a focus on the blockchain ecosystem and the generation of digital assets in United States. The company was formerly known as Marathon Patent Group, Inc and changed its name to Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc in February 2021.

