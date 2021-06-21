MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) Position Raised by Ethic Inc.

Ethic Inc. increased its position in shares of MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) by 62.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 598 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. Ethic Inc.’s holdings in MarketAxess were worth $298,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in MarketAxess by 0.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,466,589 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,726,084,000 after buying an additional 31,079 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in MarketAxess by 40.0% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,857,237 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,059,665,000 after purchasing an additional 530,363 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in MarketAxess by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,745,881 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $869,309,000 after purchasing an additional 151,903 shares in the last quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. grew its position in MarketAxess by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. now owns 1,180,198 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $587,644,000 after purchasing an additional 102,928 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in MarketAxess by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 763,356 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $379,226,000 after purchasing an additional 8,723 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.89% of the company’s stock.

Get MarketAxess alerts:

Several research firms have weighed in on MKTX. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of MarketAxess from $513.00 to $483.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price target on shares of MarketAxess from $625.00 to $569.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of MarketAxess from $599.00 to $595.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of MarketAxess from $558.00 to $545.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of MarketAxess from $538.00 to $500.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 7th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $553.33.

MKTX stock opened at $449.54 on Monday. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $431.19 and a 1 year high of $606.45. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $472.02. The firm has a market cap of $17.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.19 and a beta of 0.38.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.13 by ($0.02). MarketAxess had a net margin of 42.62% and a return on equity of 33.03%. The business had revenue of $195.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $195.06 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.96 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 7.99 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 12th were given a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 11th. MarketAxess’s dividend payout ratio is 33.63%.

In other MarketAxess news, insider Kevin M. Mcpherson sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $446.92, for a total transaction of $1,340,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 74,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,111,408.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Christophe Pierre Danie Roupie sold 967 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $465.08, for a total transaction of $449,732.36. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 71,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,193,224.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 22,070 shares of company stock valued at $9,962,539. Company insiders own 3.05% of the company’s stock.

MarketAxess Company Profile

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform for institutional investor and broker-dealer firms worldwide. It offers the access to global liquidity in U.S. investment-grade bonds, U.S. high-yield bonds, U.S. Treasuries, municipal bonds, emerging market debt, Eurobonds, and other fixed income securities.

Featured Article: Golden Cross

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MKTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX).

Receive News & Ratings for MarketAxess Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MarketAxess and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.