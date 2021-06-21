Martingale Asset Management L P Acquires 4,609 Shares of Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR)

Martingale Asset Management L P grew its holdings in Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR) by 16.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,242 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,609 shares during the quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P’s holdings in Spire were worth $2,457,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC boosted its stake in shares of Spire by 733.3% in the 1st quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 375 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Spire by 168.7% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 669 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Spire in the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000. CI Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Spire by 67.1% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 894 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Spire by 117.5% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,018 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the period. 82.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director John P. Stupp, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of Spire stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.73, for a total value of $448,380.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 17,160 shares in the company, valued at $1,282,366.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 3.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of SR stock opened at $72.52 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market cap of $3.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.18, a P/E/G ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.28. The business’s 50 day moving average is $74.73. Spire Inc. has a 52 week low of $50.58 and a 52 week high of $77.95.

Spire (NYSE:SR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $3.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.05 by $0.66. Spire had a net margin of 7.32% and a return on equity of 11.05%. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $773.77 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.75 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 54.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Spire Inc. will post 4.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be issued a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.59%. Spire’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.15%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on SR shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Spire from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Spire in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $78.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Spire from $69.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Spire from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Sidoti upgraded shares of Spire from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Spire currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.89.

Spire Company Profile

Spire Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, retail distribution, and sale of natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and other end-users of natural gas in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Gas Utility and Gas Marketing. It is also involved in the marketing of natural gas; and provision of energy services on non-regulated basis to on-system utility transportation customers, as well as to retail and wholesale customers.

