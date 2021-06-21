Martingale Asset Management L P Buys 11,207 Shares of World Fuel Services Co. (NYSE:INT)

Martingale Asset Management L P boosted its stake in shares of World Fuel Services Co. (NYSE:INT) by 28.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,722 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 11,207 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P owned approximately 0.08% of World Fuel Services worth $1,786,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sit Investment Associates Inc. bought a new position in World Fuel Services during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,590,000. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in World Fuel Services by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 55,509 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,955,000 after buying an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC increased its position in World Fuel Services by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 485,561 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $17,092,000 after buying an additional 45,778 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in World Fuel Services by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,051,798 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $37,023,000 after buying an additional 106,680 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1492 Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of World Fuel Services by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. 1492 Capital Management LLC now owns 118,214 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,161,000 after purchasing an additional 2,106 shares in the last quarter. 90.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

INT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of World Fuel Services in a report on Thursday, March 4th. TheStreet raised World Fuel Services from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered World Fuel Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th.

Shares of INT opened at $31.85 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. World Fuel Services Co. has a one year low of $18.36 and a one year high of $37.68. The company has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.25, a P/E/G ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $33.05.

World Fuel Services (NYSE:INT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.05. World Fuel Services had a return on equity of 2.66% and a net margin of 0.48%. The company had revenue of $5.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.15 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that World Fuel Services Co. will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. World Fuel Services’s payout ratio is currently 41.74%.

In related news, EVP John Peter Rau sold 15,000 shares of World Fuel Services stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.27, for a total transaction of $484,050.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 68,538 shares in the company, valued at $2,211,721.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Ira M. Birns bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $31.59 per share, for a total transaction of $63,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 130,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,120,062.57. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 57,628 shares of company stock valued at $1,861,897 in the last ninety days. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About World Fuel Services

World Fuel Services Corporation engages in the distribution of fuel and related products & services in the aviation, marine and land transportation industries worldwide. Its Aviation segment supplies fuel and related products & services to commercial airlines, second and third tier airlines, cargo carriers, regional and low-cost carriers, airports, fixed based operators, corporate fleets, fractional operators, private aircraft, the U.S., foreign governments, intergovernmental organizations and military customers.

