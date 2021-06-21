Martingale Asset Management L P Grows Stock Holdings in Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI)

Martingale Asset Management L P grew its holdings in Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI) by 15.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 41,248 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,501 shares during the quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P’s holdings in Mueller Industries were worth $1,706,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Mueller Industries during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mueller Industries by 1,568.1% during the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 784 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 737 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Mueller Industries by 628.7% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,553 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in Mueller Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $82,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in Mueller Industries by 123.0% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,243 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 1,237 shares during the last quarter. 88.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Mueller Industries alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mueller Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 9th.

In related news, CEO Gregory L. Christopher sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total value of $1,200,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 426,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,455,920. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Gregory L. Christopher sold 16,149 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total transaction of $710,556.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 460,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,240,704. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 66,149 shares of company stock valued at $3,010,556. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Mueller Industries stock opened at $42.43 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a PE ratio of 14.10 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $45.77. Mueller Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.88 and a 12 month high of $48.06.

Mueller Industries (NYSE:MLI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The industrial products company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter. Mueller Industries had a net margin of 6.51% and a return on equity of 23.86%. The firm had revenue of $818.15 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that Mueller Industries, Inc. will post 4.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th were issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. Mueller Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.14%.

About Mueller Industries

Mueller Industries, Inc manufactures and sells copper, brass, aluminum, and plastic products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, South Korea, the Middle East, China, and Mexico. The company's Piping Systems segment offers copper tubes, fittings, line sets, and pipe nipples; PEX plumbing and radiant systems; and plumbing-related fittings and plastic injection tooling.

Further Reading: P/E Growth (PEG)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MLI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI).

Receive News & Ratings for Mueller Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mueller Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.