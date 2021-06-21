Martingale Asset Management L P Has $2.22 Million Holdings in Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT)

Martingale Asset Management L P raised its position in shares of Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT) by 11.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 23,229 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,402 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P’s holdings in Insight Enterprises were worth $2,217,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Insight Enterprises in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in Insight Enterprises during the first quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in Insight Enterprises in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new stake in Insight Enterprises in the 1st quarter worth approximately $216,000. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Insight Enterprises during the 1st quarter valued at $226,000.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on NSIT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Insight Enterprises from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $106.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered Insight Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 8th. Finally, Barrington Research increased their price objective on Insight Enterprises from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $98.70.

NSIT opened at $98.05 on Monday. Insight Enterprises, Inc. has a twelve month low of $44.15 and a twelve month high of $107.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $101.94. The firm has a market cap of $3.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.83.

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The software maker reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.15 billion. Insight Enterprises had a return on equity of 16.91% and a net margin of 2.17%. The business’s revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.30 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Insight Enterprises, Inc. will post 6.71 EPS for the current year.

Insight Enterprises Company Profile

Insight Enterprises, Inc provides information technology hardware, software, and services solutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It provides solutions to gain insights to network enabled devices, and spots patterns and trends through mass analysis; custom applications to help clients create disruption; custom-developed mobile, cloud, and IoT applications; and custom-developed solutions to help clients review actionable insights within their data, including artificial intelligence for prediction, optimization, cognitive, and vision services.

