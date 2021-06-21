Martingale Asset Management L P Lowers Position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Martingale Asset Management L P trimmed its position in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 83.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,052 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 83,690 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $2,279,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 33.4% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 122,996 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $16,432,000 after buying an additional 30,761 shares in the last quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the 1st quarter valued at about $243,000. Evoke Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 21.8% during the 1st quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 770 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Distillate Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the 1st quarter valued at about $4,411,000. Finally, Cavalier Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,421,000. 78.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Applied Materials news, CFO Daniel Durn sold 25,500 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.38, for a total transaction of $3,426,690.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gary E. Dickerson sold 105,184 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction on Friday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $14,725,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 424,355 shares of company stock valued at $59,131,240 in the last quarter. 0.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ AMAT opened at $131.23 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Applied Materials, Inc. has a twelve month low of $54.15 and a twelve month high of $146.00. The company has a market capitalization of $119.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.40, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.45. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $132.96.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.12. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 45.08% and a net margin of 22.35%. The company had revenue of $5.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.89 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 41.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 6.53 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 25th. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is 23.02%.

AMAT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Applied Materials from $130.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Applied Materials in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Applied Materials from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Applied Materials from $133.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on Applied Materials from $155.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. Applied Materials has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $153.58.

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

