Martingale Asset Management L P Purchases 1,306 Shares of Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI)

Martingale Asset Management L P increased its position in Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI) by 3.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,257 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,306 shares during the quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P’s holdings in Hillenbrand were worth $1,921,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in Hillenbrand by 64.6% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 407,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,424,000 after acquiring an additional 159,742 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Hillenbrand by 1,112.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 294,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,514,000 after purchasing an additional 270,243 shares during the last quarter. Ethic Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Hillenbrand during the 1st quarter valued at $216,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Hillenbrand by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,027,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,999,000 after purchasing an additional 111,775 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hillenbrand by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,271,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,663,000 after purchasing an additional 99,963 shares during the last quarter. 85.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Hillenbrand from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th.

Shares of HI stock opened at $41.05 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $46.80. Hillenbrand, Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.50 and a 1 year high of $52.84.

Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $722.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $707.05 million. Hillenbrand had a return on equity of 23.11% and a net margin of 6.31%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.53 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Hillenbrand, Inc. will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be paid a $0.215 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. Hillenbrand’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.96%.

About Hillenbrand

Hillenbrand, Inc operates as a diversified industrial company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Advanced Process Solutions, Molding Technology Solutions, and Batesville. The Advanced Process Solutions segment designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and services process and material handling equipment and systems comprising compounding, extrusion, and material handling equipment, and equipment system design; screening and separating equipment; flow control solutions; and size reduction equipment for various industries, including plastics, food and pharmaceuticals, chemicals, fertilizers, minerals and mining, energy, wastewater treatment, forest products, and other general industrials.

