Martingale Asset Management L P Sells 40,509 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Martingale Asset Management L P trimmed its stake in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 76.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,581 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 40,509 shares during the quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $1,669,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in QCOM. FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 55.5% in the 4th quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 68,072 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $10,370,000 after buying an additional 24,297 shares during the period. Wrapmanager Inc. purchased a new stake in QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter worth approximately $209,000. IMA Wealth Inc. lifted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 1,105 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $168,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Highland Private Wealth Management lifted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management now owns 3,294 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $502,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 31.2% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 13,277,733 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $2,022,730,000 after buying an additional 3,158,229 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.53% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ QCOM opened at $133.00 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $150.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.08, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $134.17. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $86.68 and a fifty-two week high of $167.94.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The wireless technology company reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.49. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 103.71% and a net margin of 27.28%. The business had revenue of $7.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.88 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 52.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 6.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be given a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.05%. This is an increase from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 2nd. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is presently 81.44%.

QCOM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho raised their target price on QUALCOMM from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on QUALCOMM from $167.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Susquehanna restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $155.00 target price (down previously from $175.00) on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Evercore ISI restated an “in-line” rating and issued a $150.00 target price (down previously from $195.00) on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on QUALCOMM from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $166.60.

In related news, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 1,835 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.00, for a total value of $242,220.00. Also, EVP Brian Modoff sold 1,510 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.32, for a total value of $195,273.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,855 shares of company stock worth $643,533 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies and products are used in mobile devices and other wireless products, including network equipment, broadband gateway equipment, consumer electronic devices, and other connected devices worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI).

