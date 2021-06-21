Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) Shares Sold by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. trimmed its position in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) by 7.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 107,943 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 9,054 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $5,290,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisory Research Inc. boosted its stake in Marvell Technology by 22.2% in the first quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 11,436 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $560,000 after acquiring an additional 2,077 shares in the last quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co lifted its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 1.5% during the first quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 48,348 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,368,000 after buying an additional 698 shares during the period. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 79.0% during the first quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 7,602 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $372,000 after buying an additional 3,354 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 8.6% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 139,183 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,817,000 after buying an additional 10,971 shares during the period. Finally, Montag & Caldwell LLC lifted its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 29.7% during the first quarter. Montag & Caldwell LLC now owns 16,361 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $801,000 after buying an additional 3,750 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Marvell Technology alerts:

MRVL has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Summit Insights raised shares of Marvell Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $56.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.70.

In related news, CAO Willem A. Meintjes sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.51, for a total transaction of $535,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.57, for a total transaction of $1,071,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 73,571 shares of company stock valued at $3,604,736 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

MRVL stock opened at $54.27 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.67 billion, a PE ratio of -142.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $47.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.53 and a 52 week high of $55.70.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) last released its earnings results on Sunday, June 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $832.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $803.02 million. Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 8.13% and a positive return on equity of 5.25%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.18 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.44%. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.38%.

About Marvell Technology

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a portfolio of Ethernet solutions, including controllers, network adapters, physical transceivers, and switches; single or multiple core processors; application specific integrated circuits; and printer SoC products and application processors.

Recommended Story: Bear Market

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRVL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL).

Receive News & Ratings for Marvell Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marvell Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.