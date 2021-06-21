Mask Network (MASK) Reaches Market Cap of $58.88 Million

Mask Network (CURRENCY:MASK) traded down 13% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on June 21st. Mask Network has a total market capitalization of $58.88 million and approximately $41.50 million worth of Mask Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Mask Network has traded 3.4% lower against the US dollar. One Mask Network coin can currently be bought for about $4.59 or 0.00013958 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Mask Network alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003043 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.92 or 0.00057527 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00003884 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.56 or 0.00022990 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003049 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $230.48 or 0.00700830 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.13 or 0.00042968 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $26.74 or 0.00081320 BTC.

Mask Network Coin Profile

Mask Network (MASK) is a coin. Its launch date was February 2nd, 2021. Mask Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,826,666 coins. Mask Network’s official Twitter account is @realmaskbook

According to CryptoCompare, “NFTX is a platform for making ERC20 tokens that are backed by NFT collectibles. These tokens are called funds, and (like all ERC20s) they are fungible and composable. With NFTX, it is possible to create and trade funds based on the users' favorite collectibles such as CryptoPunks, Axies, CryptoKitties, and Avastars, right from a DEX like Uniswap. “

Buying and Selling Mask Network

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mask Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mask Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Mask Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Mask Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Mask Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.