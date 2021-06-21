Mason Industrial Technology (NYSE:MIT) Sees Large Volume Increase

Mason Industrial Technology, Inc. (NYSE:MIT) shares saw strong trading volume on Monday . 600 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 20,183 shares.The stock last traded at $9.69 and had previously closed at $9.72.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.73.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Berkley W R Corp bought a new stake in Mason Industrial Technology during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,339,000. Oribel Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Mason Industrial Technology in the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,067,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mason Industrial Technology in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,265,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Mason Industrial Technology in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,981,000. Finally, Tuttle Tactical Management bought a new stake in shares of Mason Industrial Technology in the 1st quarter worth approximately $236,000. 20.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mason Industrial Technology, Inc does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

