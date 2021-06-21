Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Buys 840,161 Shares of Hess Co. (NYSE:HES)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Hess Co. (NYSE:HES) by 37.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,098,351 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 840,161 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in Hess were worth $219,239,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in HES. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hess during the fourth quarter valued at $211,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Hess by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 21,188 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,119,000 after purchasing an additional 993 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Hess by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 29,832 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,575,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Hess by 28.5% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 800,823 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $42,275,000 after purchasing an additional 177,551 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in Hess by 18.7% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 153,563 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $8,106,000 after acquiring an additional 24,163 shares during the period. 82.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO John B. Hess sold 609,858 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.77, for a total transaction of $48,648,372.66. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 427,147 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,073,516.19. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Gregory P. Hill sold 120,730 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.51, for a total value of $9,478,512.30. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 199,660 shares in the company, valued at $15,675,306.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 831,660 shares of company stock worth $66,399,755. 10.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

HES opened at $84.35 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $80.54. The stock has a market cap of $26.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -62.48 and a beta of 2.20. Hess Co. has a 52 week low of $34.82 and a 52 week high of $90.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.95.

Hess (NYSE:HES) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.38. Hess had a negative return on equity of 6.76% and a negative net margin of 7.62%. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.60) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 40.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Hess Co. will post 1.52 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. Hess’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -34.13%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on HES. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Hess in a report on Monday, June 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut Hess from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $74.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Citigroup upped their price target on Hess from $72.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Hess from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on Hess from $72.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.89.

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Marketing and Refining. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Denmark, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities primarily offshore Guyana, Suriname, Canada, and in the Gulf of Mexico.

