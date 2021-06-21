Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Decreases Stake in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA reduced its stake in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) by 6.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,992,207 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 195,997 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in HDFC Bank were worth $232,465,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its stake in HDFC Bank by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 35,806,398 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,781,799,000 after purchasing an additional 1,063,713 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its stake in HDFC Bank by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 22,585,937 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,754,701,000 after purchasing an additional 1,478,010 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in HDFC Bank by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,781,727 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,212,648,000 after purchasing an additional 1,087,765 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in HDFC Bank by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 7,546,516 shares of the bank’s stock worth $545,310,000 after purchasing an additional 625,737 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in HDFC Bank by 20.2% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,344,935 shares of the bank’s stock worth $458,485,000 after purchasing an additional 1,065,245 shares during the period. 20.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get HDFC Bank alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut HDFC Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th.

HDB opened at $74.42 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. HDFC Bank Limited has a 52-week low of $43.59 and a 52-week high of $84.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $136.02 billion, a PE ratio of 32.36, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.77. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.89.

HDFC Bank (NYSE:HDB) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 16th. The bank reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.03. HDFC Bank had a return on equity of 15.73% and a net margin of 20.43%. The firm had revenue of $3.68 billion for the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that HDFC Bank Limited will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HDFC Bank Company Profile

HDFC Bank Limited provides various banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. It operates in Treasury, Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, Other Banking Business, and Unallocated segments. The company accepts savings, salary, current, and Demat accounts; fixed and recurring deposits; and safe deposit lockers, and rural and pension accounts, as well as offshore accounts and deposits, overdrafts against fixed deposits and salaries, and sweep-in facilities.

Recommended Story: What is a support level?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HDB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB).

Receive News & Ratings for HDFC Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HDFC Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.