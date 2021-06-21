Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Decreases Stock Holdings in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lowered its stake in shares of Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) by 3.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,145,251 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock after selling 42,245 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in Citrix Systems were worth $160,748,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in Citrix Systems by 15.3% during the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 580 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in Citrix Systems by 40.0% during the first quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 280 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Citrix Systems by 1.2% during the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 7,621 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $1,070,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its holdings in Citrix Systems by 4.8% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 1,962 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $274,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, J. W. Coons Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Citrix Systems by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC now owns 1,550 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $202,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 90.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Citrix Systems news, CFO Arlen Shenkman sold 673 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.55, for a total transaction of $93,244.15. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 72,639 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,064,133.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CMO Timothy A. Minahan sold 2,620 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.05, for a total transaction of $359,071.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 23,747 shares of company stock valued at $3,298,462 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CTXS stock opened at $115.81 on Monday. Citrix Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $111.26 and a one year high of $173.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.91. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $123.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.15.

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The cloud computing company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($0.01). Citrix Systems had a return on equity of 547.90% and a net margin of 13.11%. The company had revenue of $776.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $798.74 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.73 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Citrix Systems, Inc. will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. Citrix Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.49%.

CTXS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Citrix Systems from $150.00 to $143.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Citrix Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $106.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Citrix Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $150.00 to $180.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of Citrix Systems in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $160.20.

Citrix Systems Company Profile

Citrix Systems, Inc, an enterprise software company, provides workspace, app delivery and security, and professional services worldwide. The company offers workspace services, including Citrix Workspace; Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops; Citrix Content Collaboration, a cloud-based file sharing and storage solution, which provides enterprise-class data services on various corporate and personal mobile devices for businesses; Citrix Endpoint Management for mobility and device management capabilities; Citrix Analytics for Security that assesses the behavior of Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops, and Citrix Workspace users and applies actions to protect sensitive corporate information; Citrix Analytics for Performance that uses machine learning to quantify user experience; Citrix Secure Workspace Access, which provides an end-to-end solution to implement Zero Trust principles; and Citrix Secure Internet Access, which provides a solution that protects direct internet access for branch and remote workers using unsanctioned apps.

