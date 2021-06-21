Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Has $170.53 Million Stock Holdings in The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lessened its position in The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) by 2.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,726,329 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 82,240 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned about 0.22% of The Bank of Nova Scotia worth $170,531,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new position in shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia in the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia in the first quarter valued at about $44,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia in the first quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia in the first quarter valued at about $50,000. 46.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The Bank of Nova Scotia alerts:

Shares of BNS stock opened at $63.70 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market cap of $77.31 billion, a PE ratio of 13.41, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a 50-day moving average of $64.94. The Bank of Nova Scotia has a one year low of $39.56 and a one year high of $68.02.

The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 31st. The bank reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.51. The Bank of Nova Scotia had a return on equity of 12.15% and a net margin of 19.62%. The company had revenue of $7.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.86 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.04 EPS. The Bank of Nova Scotia’s revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that The Bank of Nova Scotia will post 5.98 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be given a $0.745 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 2nd. This is a positive change from The Bank of Nova Scotia’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. This represents a $2.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.68%. The Bank of Nova Scotia’s payout ratio is currently 51.38%.

BNS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays raised The Bank of Nova Scotia from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $82.00 to $87.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on The Bank of Nova Scotia from C$84.00 to C$86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. TD Securities boosted their price objective on The Bank of Nova Scotia from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on The Bank of Nova Scotia from C$88.00 to C$93.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised The Bank of Nova Scotia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.28.

The Bank of Nova Scotia Company Profile

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates through Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Global Wealth Management segments.

Recommended Story: Put Option Volume

Receive News & Ratings for The Bank of Nova Scotia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Bank of Nova Scotia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.