Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Has $179.47 Million Stock Holdings in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) by 12.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 972,705 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 108,665 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in AvalonBay Communities were worth $179,473,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 4.9% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 15,489 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,858,000 after acquiring an additional 717 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 216.2% during the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 296,286 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,533,000 after acquiring an additional 202,588 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 134,982 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $21,655,000 after acquiring an additional 937 shares during the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 87.0% during the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 10,605 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,701,000 after acquiring an additional 4,934 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. raised its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 2.9% during the first quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 6,987 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,289,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. 86.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AvalonBay Communities alerts:

Shares of AvalonBay Communities stock opened at $206.10 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a 52 week low of $131.38 and a 52 week high of $216.64. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $199.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.77 billion, a PE ratio of 36.03, a PEG ratio of 9.58 and a beta of 0.93.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by ($0.92). The company had revenue of $497.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $544.98 million. AvalonBay Communities had a net margin of 35.63% and a return on equity of 7.47%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.39 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that AvalonBay Communities, Inc. will post 7.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $1.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $6.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.09%. AvalonBay Communities’s payout ratio is 73.19%.

In other AvalonBay Communities news, CFO Kevin P. O’shea sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.19, for a total value of $612,570.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Edward M. Schulman sold 1,271 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.27, for a total value of $259,627.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 5,265 shares of company stock worth $1,083,860. 0.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on AVB shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded AvalonBay Communities from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on AvalonBay Communities from $210.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp upgraded AvalonBay Communities from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $200.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, March 1st. Colliers Securities began coverage on AvalonBay Communities in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $196.00 target price for the company. Finally, TheStreet downgraded AvalonBay Communities from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $194.41.

About AvalonBay Communities

As of December 31, 2020, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 291 apartment communities containing 86,025 apartment homes in 11 states and the District of Columbia, of which 18 communities were under development and one community was under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion markets consisting of Southeast Florida and Denver, Colorado (the "Expansion Markets").

Recommended Story: Momentum Indicators

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB).

Receive News & Ratings for AvalonBay Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AvalonBay Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.