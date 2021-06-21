Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Purchases 720,549 Shares of Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) by 72.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,717,488 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 720,549 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned approximately 1.28% of Extra Space Storage worth $227,653,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 18.3% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 24,063 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,190,000 after acquiring an additional 3,714 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P purchased a new stake in Extra Space Storage in the first quarter worth about $15,860,000. Centersquare Investment Management LLC increased its position in Extra Space Storage by 15.9% in the first quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 1,340,646 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $177,702,000 after buying an additional 184,158 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in Extra Space Storage by 644.7% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 23,622 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,132,000 after buying an additional 20,450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its position in Extra Space Storage by 4.0% in the first quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 2,934 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $389,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. 96.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Grace Kunde sold 331 shares of Extra Space Storage stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.84, for a total value of $47,942.04. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,368 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,501,701.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 3,750 shares of Extra Space Storage stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.24, for a total value of $503,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 52,492 shares in the company, valued at $7,046,526.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 89,941 shares of company stock worth $13,087,005 over the last 90 days. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of EXR stock opened at $159.41 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $148.98. The company has a market cap of $21.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.23, a P/E/G ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 0.17. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a 52-week low of $88.88 and a 52-week high of $162.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.49.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $358.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $305.78 million. Extra Space Storage had a return on equity of 20.70% and a net margin of 43.95%. Extra Space Storage’s quarterly revenue was up 25.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.24 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Extra Space Storage Inc. will post 6.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.51%. Extra Space Storage’s payout ratio is currently 75.76%.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Truist Securities upped their price target on Extra Space Storage from $137.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. KeyCorp increased their target price on Extra Space Storage from $152.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. UBS Group initiated coverage on Extra Space Storage in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $168.00 target price for the company. Truist increased their target price on Extra Space Storage from $137.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of Extra Space Storage in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $141.67.

Extra Space Storage

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and/or operated 1,906 self-storage stores in 40 states, Washington, DC and Puerto Rico. The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.4 million units and approximately 147.5 million square feet of rentable space.

