Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Purchases 75,191 Shares of Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE) by 9.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 865,846 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 75,191 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned approximately 1.74% of Everest Re Group worth $214,565,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Everest Re Group by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,570 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,006,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in Everest Re Group by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 5,334 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,248,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Norinchukin Bank The lifted its stake in Everest Re Group by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 1,234 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $306,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank lifted its stake in Everest Re Group by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 1,472 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $365,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in Everest Re Group by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 11,523 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,856,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RE opened at $236.21 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $262.78. Everest Re Group, Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $193.02 and a fifty-two week high of $281.27. The stock has a market cap of $11.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.27 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported $6.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.61 by $1.88. The company had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.42 billion. Everest Re Group had a return on equity of 4.14% and a net margin of 8.10%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.03 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Everest Re Group, Ltd. will post 25.62 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 26th were issued a dividend of $1.55 per share. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 25th. Everest Re Group’s payout ratio is presently 83.11%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on RE shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Everest Re Group from $316.00 to $312.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Everest Re Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $245.00 to $305.00 in a research report on Sunday, March 28th. Citigroup lowered Everest Re Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered Everest Re Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $262.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered Everest Re Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $287.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $272.22.

In other Everest Re Group news, CEO John P. Doucette sold 5,000 shares of Everest Re Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.29, for a total transaction of $1,391,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 21,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,997,706.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Everest Re Group Company Profile

Everest Re Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, and internationally. The company operates through Reinsurance Operations and Insurance Operations segments. The Reinsurance Operations segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the United States, Bermuda, Ireland, Canada, Singapore, and the United Kingdom.

