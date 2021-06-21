Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Sells 44,684 Shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA reduced its position in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) by 1.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,316,961 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 44,684 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned approximately 1.66% of Quanta Services worth $203,845,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,859,379 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,043,389,000 after purchasing an additional 507,290 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,024,099 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $289,809,000 after purchasing an additional 17,173 shares in the last quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 3,370,169 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $242,720,000 after purchasing an additional 11,973 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 26.7% in the 4th quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 1,527,142 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $109,984,000 after purchasing an additional 321,398 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Quanta Services in the 4th quarter worth $104,795,000. Institutional investors own 87.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PWR opened at $85.91 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $94.74. Quanta Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.89 and a fifty-two week high of $101.96. The stock has a market cap of $11.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.97 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The construction company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.20. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 12.66% and a net margin of 4.46%. The company had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.47 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 3.93 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 1st will be issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 30th. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.23%.

PWR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Quanta Services from $89.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Quanta Services in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $115.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Quanta Services from $90.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, B. Riley raised their price objective on Quanta Services from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Quanta Services currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.20.

In other Quanta Services news, EVP Donald Wayne sold 1,817 shares of Quanta Services stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.56, for a total transaction of $157,279.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 61,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,301,453.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Dorothy Upperman sold 738 shares of Quanta Services stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.56, for a total value of $63,881.28. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 11,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,021,581.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 18,579 shares of company stock valued at $1,732,134. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Quanta Services, Inc provides specialty contracting services worldwide. The Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; energized installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

