Materion Co. (NYSE:MTRN) Stock Position Increased by Allianz Asset Management GmbH

Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in Materion Co. (NYSE:MTRN) by 72.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 179,635 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 75,604 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Materion were worth $11,899,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MTRN. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Materion by 87.9% in the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 639 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Materion during the fourth quarter worth $53,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Materion during the first quarter worth $132,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in shares of Materion during the first quarter worth $166,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Materion by 32.8% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,524 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares during the period. 90.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Materion alerts:

Shares of MTRN stock opened at $75.67 on Monday. Materion Co. has a 1-year low of $49.51 and a 1-year high of $80.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 3.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.13 and a beta of 1.44. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.51.

Materion (NYSE:MTRN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.22. Materion had a return on equity of 8.31% and a net margin of 3.03%. The business had revenue of $354.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $332.45 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Materion Co. will post 3.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 27th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This is an increase from Materion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 26th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. Materion’s payout ratio is currently 23.65%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Sidoti assumed coverage on Materion in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Materion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Materion from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, TheStreet raised Materion from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd.

About Materion

Materion Corporation manufactures and sells advanced engineered materials used in semiconductor, industrial, aerospace and defense, automotive, energy, consumer electronics, and telecom and data center markets in the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Performance Alloys and Composites, Advanced Materials, and Precision Optics segments.

See Also: Why Invest in Dividend Achievers?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTRN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Materion Co. (NYSE:MTRN).

Receive News & Ratings for Materion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Materion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.