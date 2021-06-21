Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY Buys 5,314 Shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY increased its stake in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) by 7.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 80,144 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,314 shares during the quarter. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $7,736,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Duke Energy in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Defined Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Duke Energy in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC raised its holdings in Duke Energy by 166.0% in the 1st quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 266 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. raised its holdings in Duke Energy by 85.3% in the 1st quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 289 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Finally, Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new position in Duke Energy in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. 62.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Duke Energy news, COO Dhiaa M. Jamil sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.18, for a total transaction of $701,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 46,582 shares in the company, valued at $4,666,584.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director E Marie Mckee sold 3,583 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.11, for a total value of $362,277.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,228 shares of company stock valued at $1,230,192 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Mizuho raised their price target on Duke Energy from $96.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Duke Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, April 16th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Duke Energy from $106.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Duke Energy from $107.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Duke Energy from $96.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $102.82.

DUK traded up $1.22 on Monday, hitting $100.83. The company had a trading volume of 43,926 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,313,154. The firm has a market cap of $77.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.94, a PEG ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.25. Duke Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $77.58 and a 12-month high of $108.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.49. The company’s fifty day moving average is $100.98.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $6.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.27 billion. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.68% and a net margin of 5.95%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.14 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were given a $0.965 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $3.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.83%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.39%.

About Duke Energy

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable sources, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

