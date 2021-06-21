Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY Invests $198,000 in Longeveron Inc. (NASDAQ:LGVN)

Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY acquired a new stake in Longeveron Inc. (NASDAQ:LGVN) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $198,000. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY owned 0.16% of Longeveron at the end of the most recent quarter.

LGVN traded down $0.08 on Monday, hitting $7.12. The company had a trading volume of 12 shares, compared to its average volume of 681,374. Longeveron Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.15 and a 1 year high of $12.48. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.30. The company has a current ratio of 9.10, a quick ratio of 9.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Longeveron (NASDAQ:LGVN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.38 million for the quarter.

Longeveron Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, engages in developing cellular therapies for aging-related and life-threatening conditions. The company's lead investigational product is the LOMECEL-B, a cell-based therapy product that is derived from culture-expanded medicinal signaling cells that are sourced from bone marrow of young healthy adult donors.

