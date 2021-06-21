Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY Sells 1,770 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY lessened its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 5.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,545 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,770 shares during the period. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $2,166,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EFA. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $49,164,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 51.9% in the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 61,105 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,458,000 after acquiring an additional 20,881 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,048,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 26.0% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 49,395 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,605,000 after acquiring an additional 10,196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NorthRock Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 6,635 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $484,000 after acquiring an additional 724 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEARCA EFA traded up $0.75 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $79.27. The company had a trading volume of 632,736 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,710,283. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $79.69. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $60.30 and a one year high of $82.11.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

