Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY Sells 4,947 Shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY lowered its stake in shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 2.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 182,946 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 4,947 shares during the period. eBay accounts for 1.7% of Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY’s holdings in eBay were worth $11,204,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in eBay by 52.3% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 18,660,558 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $937,693,000 after acquiring an additional 6,410,445 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in eBay in the 4th quarter valued at $189,635,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in eBay by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,710,053 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $2,860,524,000 after acquiring an additional 2,323,266 shares during the period. Boston Partners raised its stake in eBay by 88.3% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,370,257 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $219,606,000 after acquiring an additional 2,049,431 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its stake in eBay by 42.9% in the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 6,341,938 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $388,381,000 after acquiring an additional 1,903,122 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EBAY stock traded up $1.34 on Monday, hitting $64.60. 193,629 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,748,212. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30. eBay Inc. has a 12 month low of $45.36 and a 12 month high of $67.42. The company has a market capitalization of $44.01 billion, a PE ratio of 15.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $61.94.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The e-commerce company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.02. eBay had a return on equity of 71.14% and a net margin of 25.49%. The business had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.69 EPS. eBay’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that eBay Inc. will post 3.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. eBay’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.57%.

A number of research analysts have commented on EBAY shares. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on eBay from $75.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 29th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on eBay from $67.00 to $63.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “in-line” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of eBay in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $66.00 price objective (down from $75.00) on shares of eBay in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lowered eBay from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $66.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. eBay currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.50.

eBay Company Profile

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers worldwide. The company's Marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, sell, and pay for items through various online, mobile, and offline channels that include retailers, distributors, liquidators, import and export companies, auctioneers, catalog and mail-order companies, classifieds, directories, search engines, commerce participants, shopping channels, and networks.

