Maxeon Solar Technologies (NASDAQ:MAXN) Shares Down 5.7%

Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MAXN)’s share price traded down 5.7% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $17.20 and last traded at $17.39. 12,873 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 799,876 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.45.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on MAXN shares. Roth Capital decreased their price target on shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies from $23.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 price target on shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $17.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $606.17 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Maxeon Solar Technologies (NASDAQ:MAXN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 20th. The company reported ($1.14) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.56) by $0.42. The business had revenue of $165.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $161.10 million. On average, analysts forecast that Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. will post -3.64 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado bought a new position in shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies during the first quarter valued at $58,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $69,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $154,000. American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $195,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.82% of the company’s stock.

Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. designs, manufactures, markets, and sells solar panels and related solar system components worldwide. The company provides interdigitated back contact and shingled solar cells and panels under the SunPower brand. It offers its products to dealers, project developers, system integrators, distributors, resellers, and residential and small-scale commercial customers.

