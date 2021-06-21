Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. Grows Stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 3.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,262 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 555 shares during the period. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $2,018,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. IMA Wealth Inc. increased its stake in Chevron by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 12,305 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,289,000 after purchasing an additional 785 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC increased its stake in Chevron by 69.2% in the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 55,876 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,855,000 after purchasing an additional 22,858 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in Chevron by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 110,946 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $11,619,000 after purchasing an additional 2,947 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its position in Chevron by 45.7% during the first quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 7,785 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $816,000 after buying an additional 2,440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC increased its position in Chevron by 21.7% during the first quarter. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC now owns 58,065 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,085,000 after buying an additional 10,368 shares in the last quarter. 66.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CVX opened at $104.18 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $105.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $200.87 billion, a PE ratio of -24.90, a PEG ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.31. Chevron Co. has a 12 month low of $65.16 and a 12 month high of $113.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.11.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $32.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.82 billion. Chevron had a negative return on equity of 0.82% and a negative net margin of 8.15%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.29 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 5.52 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th were paid a dividend of $1.34 per share. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 18th. This is a boost from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.29. Chevron’s payout ratio is currently -2,680.00%.

In other Chevron news, Director Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 5,101 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.79, for a total transaction of $565,139.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

CVX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Chevron from $113.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Argus raised their price target on Chevron from $108.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Raymond James dropped their price target on Chevron from $122.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. DZ Bank raised Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on Chevron from $119.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Chevron currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.77.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

