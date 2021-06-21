Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. Has $2.57 Million Stake in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 2.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,062 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after buying an additional 243 shares during the period. FedEx comprises 1.5% of Mcmillion Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in FedEx were worth $2,574,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FDX. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of FedEx during the fourth quarter worth approximately $523,326,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of FedEx by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,127,584 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $2,629,323,000 after purchasing an additional 435,381 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of FedEx by 2.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,519,425 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $5,260,259,000 after purchasing an additional 406,634 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of FedEx by 10,682.3% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 394,404 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $112,026,000 after purchasing an additional 398,131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of FedEx by 19.6% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,303,980 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $338,539,000 after purchasing an additional 213,822 shares in the last quarter. 71.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get FedEx alerts:

FDX opened at $290.09 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $76.97 billion, a PE ratio of 25.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.25. FedEx Co. has a 12 month low of $129.28 and a 12 month high of $319.90. The company has a fifty day moving average of $298.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 17th. The shipping service provider reported $3.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.21 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $21.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.90 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 3.85% and a return on equity of 20.74%. The firm’s revenue was up 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.41 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that FedEx Co. will post 18.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 12th. Investors of record on Monday, June 28th will be given a $0.75 dividend. This is a boost from FedEx’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 25th. FedEx’s payout ratio is currently 27.37%.

In other FedEx news, VP John L. Merino sold 10,000 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.27, for a total value of $3,002,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Frederick W. Smith sold 102,000 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.02, for a total transaction of $29,582,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 14,595,728 shares in the company, valued at $4,233,053,034.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 170,773 shares of company stock worth $50,641,869 over the last ninety days. 8.49% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of FedEx from $336.00 to $351.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of FedEx from $351.00 to $364.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $383.00 price objective on shares of FedEx in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Wolfe Research raised shares of FedEx from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Stephens raised their price objective on shares of FedEx from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $329.31.

FedEx Profile

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border e-commerce technology and e-commerce transportation solutions.

Read More: What is a SEC Filing?

Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.