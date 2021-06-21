Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. Has $3.82 Million Holdings in Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF (NASDAQ:BOTZ)

Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF (NASDAQ:BOTZ) by 4.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 115,321 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,187 shares during the period. Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF comprises approximately 2.2% of Mcmillion Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF were worth $3,822,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF by 54.8% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF by 2.1% in the first quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 21,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $768,000 after buying an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. GFS Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF by 2.2% in the first quarter. GFS Advisors LLC now owns 25,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $844,000 after buying an additional 551 shares in the last quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF by 111.7% in the fourth quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 670 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edge Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF by 86.8% in the first quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 868 shares in the last quarter.

Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF stock opened at $34.31 on Monday. Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF has a 1-year low of $23.42 and a 1-year high of $36.86. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.16.

