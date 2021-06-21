Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. Raises Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK)

Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK) by 2.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,946 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 665 shares during the quarter. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF were worth $1,509,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. TD Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Valley Brook Capital Group purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000.

VGK opened at $67.25 on Monday. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a one year low of $49.17 and a one year high of $70.41. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.80.

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

