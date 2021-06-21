Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. Raises Stock Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) by 14.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,716 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 213 shares during the quarter. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $380,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Perennial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, MTM Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $43,000.

NYSEARCA:VO opened at $231.50 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $231.72. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $158.13 and a 1-year high of $237.09.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

