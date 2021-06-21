Medallia, Inc. (NYSE:MDLA) Shares Sold by Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. trimmed its holdings in Medallia, Inc. (NYSE:MDLA) by 66.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,126 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,079 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Medallia were worth $115,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Medallia by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,150,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,776,000 after purchasing an additional 1,072,839 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Medallia by 6,046.2% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 954,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,609,000 after purchasing an additional 938,557 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Medallia by 96.1% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,809,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,127,000 after purchasing an additional 887,018 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Medallia in the 4th quarter valued at about $22,592,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Medallia by 3,573.5% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 505,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,795,000 after purchasing an additional 491,782 shares in the last quarter. 90.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Leslie Stretch sold 129,278 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.34, for a total value of $3,534,460.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,130,286 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,902,019.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mikael J. Ottosson sold 2,255 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.15, for a total value of $65,733.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 161,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,705,859.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 350,833 shares of company stock worth $10,044,090 over the last 90 days. 18.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MDLA stock opened at $31.85 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. Medallia, Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.58 and a 52-week high of $48.28. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.88. The stock has a market cap of $5.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.19 and a beta of 1.52.

Medallia (NYSE:MDLA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 31st. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.01). Medallia had a negative return on equity of 24.99% and a negative net margin of 33.99%. The business had revenue of $131.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $127.29 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.02 earnings per share. Medallia’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Medallia, Inc. will post -0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MDLA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Medallia from $59.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell dropped their target price on Medallia from $59.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 target price on shares of Medallia in a report on Monday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Medallia from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Craig Hallum dropped their target price on Medallia from $44.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Medallia has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.56.

Medallia, Inc provides an enterprise Software-as-a-Service platform in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company's platform utilizes deep learning-based artificial intelligence technology to analyze structured and unstructured data from signal fields in human, digital, and Internet of Things interactions.

