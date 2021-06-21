MedicCoin (MEDIC) Reaches Market Capitalization of $194,247.97

MedicCoin (CURRENCY:MEDIC) traded down 4.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on June 21st. One MedicCoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges. MedicCoin has a market cap of $194,247.97 and $162.00 worth of MedicCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, MedicCoin has traded 176.3% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get MedicCoin alerts:

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.40 or 0.00053312 BTC.

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00002099 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00002587 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000459 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000606 BTC.

ACoconut (AC) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001287 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0237 or 0.00000072 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000006 BTC.

MedicCoin Coin Profile

MedicCoin is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 14th, 2018. MedicCoin’s total supply is 298,349,835 coins and its circulating supply is 298,349,398 coins. MedicCoin’s official website is mediccoin.com . The official message board for MedicCoin is cryptomaa.com/coin/MEDIC . MedicCoin’s official Twitter account is @mediccoin

According to CryptoCompare, “MedicCoin is a research-based cryptocurrency with MasterNode and PoS feature that is built on top of a system with a net-positive social benefit. The MedicCoin project encourages “do good things, make life better” by rewarding members for contributing their CPU/GPU computing powers to further healthcare research. MEDIC Coin has an active Android wallet, with iPhone wallet in the works along with other health applications. MEDIC Coin also is rewarding coins for [email protected] project, significantly impacting research across numerous diseases including various cancers, Alzheimer’s, Parkinson’s, Diabetes, infectious disease and more, with recent research focusing on investigating and designing pharmaceutical solutions for various drugs like opiates and antidepressants. “

Buying and Selling MedicCoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MedicCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MedicCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MedicCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for MedicCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MedicCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.