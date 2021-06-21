MEDIROM Healthcare Technologies Inc.’s (NYSE:MRM) Lock-Up Period Will Expire on June 28th

MEDIROM Healthcare Technologies’ (NYSE:MRM) lock-up period is set to end on Monday, June 28th. MEDIROM Healthcare Technologies had issued 800,000 shares in its initial public offering on December 29th. The total size of the offering was $12,000,000 based on an initial share price of $15.00. Shares of the company owned by major shareholders and company insiders will be eligible for trade following the expiration of the lock-up period.

Shares of MRM opened at $9.75 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.38. MEDIROM Healthcare Technologies has a 12 month low of $8.55 and a 12 month high of $19.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.68.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in MEDIROM Healthcare Technologies stock. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MEDIROM Healthcare Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MRM) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 19,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned 0.39% of MEDIROM Healthcare Technologies as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 2.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MEDIROM Healthcare Technologies Inc provides holistic healthcare services in Japan. It operates in two segments, Relaxation Salon and Digital Preventative Healthcare. The Relaxation Salon segment own, develops, operates, franchises, and supports relaxation salons, which provide finger-pressure style bodywork therapy, stretch therapy, and posture and joint alignment, as well as physical therapy elements; and various individual services, including anti-fatigue therapy, athletic support therapy, slim-down therapy, and reflexology.

