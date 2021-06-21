megaBONK Achieves Market Capitalization of $281,834.05 (MBONK)

megaBONK (CURRENCY:MBONK) traded down 8.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on June 21st. One megaBONK coin can currently be bought for $0.0939 or 0.00000290 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, megaBONK has traded down 49.6% against the dollar. megaBONK has a market capitalization of $281,834.05 and approximately $8,787.00 worth of megaBONK was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003093 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.51 or 0.00057196 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00003915 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.36 or 0.00022735 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003096 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $226.73 or 0.00700693 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.69 or 0.00042296 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.25 or 0.00081125 BTC.

megaBONK Profile

megaBONK (MBONK) is a coin. It launched on July 8th, 2020. megaBONK’s total supply is 4,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,000,000 coins. megaBONK’s official Twitter account is @BonkToken

According to CryptoCompare, “BONK is a utility token cryptocurrency that can be used to create the users' own NFT art collectibles. Creating NFT requires 1 BONK per NFT. BONK's wants users to have the best experience possible when they utilize the BONK platform. “

Buying and Selling megaBONK

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as megaBONK directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade megaBONK should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy megaBONK using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

