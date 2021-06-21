MenaPay Price Reaches $0.0079 (MPAY)

MenaPay (CURRENCY:MPAY) traded 9.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on June 21st. MenaPay has a market cap of $1.05 million and $419.00 worth of MenaPay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, MenaPay has traded 42.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One MenaPay coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0079 or 0.00000024 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003045 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.82 or 0.00057271 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00003757 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 13.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.37 or 0.00022427 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003051 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 13.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $225.10 or 0.00684998 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.90 or 0.00042286 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $26.49 or 0.00080619 BTC.

About MenaPay

MenaPay (CRYPTO:MPAY) is a coin. MenaPay’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 134,138,176 coins. MenaPay’s official Twitter account is @menapayio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for MenaPay is medium.com/menapay . The Reddit community for MenaPay is /r/MenaPay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for MenaPay is www.menapay.io

According to CryptoCompare, “MenaPay has been designed to comply with Islamic finance requirements. The MenaPay Platform does not use or give interest, and proves this via witnesses thanks to the blockchain technology. The MenaPay Platform shares the revenue of the platform with the MenaPay Token Holders in accordance with Islamic finance approach. As a result of this structure, MenaPay is expected to help the digital transformation of the region. “

Buying and Selling MenaPay

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MenaPay directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MenaPay should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MenaPay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

