Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Cuts Position in Edison International (NYSE:EIX)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lessened its holdings in Edison International (NYSE:EIX) by 22.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,133 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,771 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Edison International were worth $359,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in shares of Edison International by 163.0% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 90,711 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,316,000 after purchasing an additional 56,217 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Edison International by 25.8% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 48,492 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,840,000 after purchasing an additional 9,943 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Edison International by 16.9% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 471,601 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,636,000 after buying an additional 68,100 shares during the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. boosted its holdings in Edison International by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 20,783 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,218,000 after buying an additional 1,543 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its holdings in Edison International by 51.6% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 11,772 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $690,000 after buying an additional 4,008 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.08% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on EIX. TheStreet cut Edison International from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Edison International from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Edison International from $68.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Edison International from $73.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Edison International from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.17.

Shares of Edison International stock opened at $55.58 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $21.09 billion, a PE ratio of 25.73, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.58. The business’s 50 day moving average is $58.20. Edison International has a 1-year low of $48.47 and a 1-year high of $66.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.03. Edison International had a return on equity of 11.47% and a net margin of 6.68%. The firm had revenue of $2.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.92 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Edison International will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Edison International

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power. As of March 03, 2021, it delivered electricity to 15 million residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other customers across Southern, Central, and Coastal California. Edison International also provides energy solutions to commercial and industrial users.

