Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Has $379,000 Stock Holdings in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) by 53.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,520 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 879 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF were worth $379,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IBB. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 69.0% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 16,417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,835,000 after acquiring an additional 6,701 shares during the last quarter. FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,644,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $79,000. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $230,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $286,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.58% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:IBB opened at $158.77 on Monday. iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF has a twelve month low of $126.00 and a twelve month high of $174.04. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $153.14.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

