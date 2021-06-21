Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Increases Position in Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM) by 10.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 18,660 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,797 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Piedmont Office Realty Trust were worth $324,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 2.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,777,724 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $221,950,000 after purchasing an additional 332,263 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,592,113 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,070,000 after acquiring an additional 59,943 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,131,295 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,591,000 after acquiring an additional 121,097 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 39.0% during the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,688,058 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,397,000 after acquiring an additional 473,505 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth $26,186,000. 82.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PDM stock opened at $19.14 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.16, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $18.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.35 and a beta of 1.04. Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.26 and a 12 month high of $20.35.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust (NYSE:PDM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.39). The firm had revenue of $129.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $130.86 million. Piedmont Office Realty Trust had a return on equity of 12.18% and a net margin of 44.26%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.47 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.39%. Piedmont Office Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 44.44%.

Separately, TheStreet raised Piedmont Office Realty Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: PDM) is an owner, manager, developer, redeveloper, and operator of high-quality, Class A office properties located primarily in select sub-markets within seven major Eastern U.S. office markets, with the majority of its revenue being generated from the Sunbelt.

